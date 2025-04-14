Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,584,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,290 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 7.68% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $133,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3,140.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of FENY opened at $21.59 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.31 and a fifty-two week high of $27.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.94.

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

