Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 6,279 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,279 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1,039.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus set a $75.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Ventas from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Ventas from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.90.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $66.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 347.60, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.45 and a fifty-two week high of $71.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.83. Ventas had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 0.82%. Research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,010.53%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 44,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $3,165,794.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,413,086.70. This trade represents a 3.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $243,558.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,373. The trade was a 25.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,778 shares of company stock valued at $20,934,891 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

