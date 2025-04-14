Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,893 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Crane NXT worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crane NXT in the fourth quarter worth about $31,517,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the fourth quarter valued at $26,754,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 185.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,503,000 after acquiring an additional 117,207 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Crane NXT by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 376,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,915,000 after purchasing an additional 98,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,156,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,750,000 after buying an additional 72,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane NXT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Crane NXT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Crane NXT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

Crane NXT Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE CXT opened at $45.27 on Monday. Crane NXT, Co. has a 12 month low of $41.54 and a 12 month high of $67.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.00 and its 200 day moving average is $57.18.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Crane NXT had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 24.08%. Research analysts predict that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane NXT Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Crane NXT’s payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

About Crane NXT

(Free Report)

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane NXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane NXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.