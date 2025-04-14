Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,885 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in TopBuild by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in TopBuild by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $356.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $395.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $405.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of TopBuild from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $443.00 to $381.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.56.

TopBuild Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $288.86 on Monday. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $266.26 and a 1 year high of $495.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $307.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.58.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

