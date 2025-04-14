Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 815,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,655 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Community Health Systems worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CYH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,200,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,039 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 157.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,166,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550,678 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,809,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,735,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after buying an additional 277,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Helix Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CYH shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Community Health Systems from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.80 to $4.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.02.

NYSE CYH opened at $2.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.72. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $6.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.60.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

