Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Holdings in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Manitowoc worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Manitowoc during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Manitowoc by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Manitowoc during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group lowered their target price on Manitowoc from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.66.

Manitowoc Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTW opened at $7.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $268.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day moving average of $9.65. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $13.87.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). Manitowoc had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 2.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manitowoc Profile

(Free Report)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.