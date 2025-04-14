ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes Position in ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRY. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 5,168.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,880,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807,074 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 163,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ARS Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -27.55 and a beta of 0.86. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $18.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPRY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $86.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 million. On average, analysts forecast that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laura Shawver sold 49,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $556,016.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 210,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,357,978.66. This represents a 19.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Karas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,696 shares in the company, valued at $107,744. This trade represents a 56.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,541 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPRY. Scotiabank began coverage on ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ARS Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their price objective on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

