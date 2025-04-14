ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 32,779 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) by 74.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,779 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSTL. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $221,613.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $41,577.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,099.20. The trade was a 2.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,085 shares of company stock worth $748,045 in the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSTL shares. Guggenheim set a $30.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL opened at $19.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.13 million, a P/E ratio of 98.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.78 and a quick ratio of 7.64. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $16.97 and a one year high of $35.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.09.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

