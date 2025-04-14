ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $277,000 Investment in Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 56,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.10% of Rezolute as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rezolute by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 25,413 shares during the period. Exome Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Rezolute by 24.7% in the third quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 352,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 69,656 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rezolute by 11.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Rezolute by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 24,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Rezolute by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 56,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 22,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Rezolute alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rezolute

In other Rezolute news, Director Wladimir Hogenhuis purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,154.90. This represents a 14.87 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nevan C. Elam acquired 12,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $35,060.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 224,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,739.15. This trade represents a 5.81 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 39,060 shares of company stock valued at $130,694. 18.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RZLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rezolute in a report on Monday, February 10th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Rezolute from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Rezolute to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rezolute

Rezolute Stock Performance

Rezolute stock opened at $2.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $149.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.97. Rezolute, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $6.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.56.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rezolute, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rezolute

(Free Report)

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RZLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rezolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.