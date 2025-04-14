Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,095 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Everest Group worth $134,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EG. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Everest Group by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Everest Group by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Everest Group by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Everest Group from $375.00 to $372.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $370.00 to $362.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $453.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Everest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $376.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Everest Group from $434.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.00.

Everest Group Trading Up 2.5 %

EG opened at $349.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.43. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $320.00 and a 1-year high of $407.30.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 7.95%. Analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Everest Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Everest Group news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.63, for a total transaction of $540,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,428,175.77. This trade represents a 10.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

