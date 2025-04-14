Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,422,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284,036 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $138,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,404,000 after purchasing an additional 20,982 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $2,196,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 329,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,303,000 after buying an additional 20,049 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,125,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 22,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $959,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,785 shares in the company, valued at $6,998,932.15. This trade represents a 12.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of EPRT opened at $30.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.58 and its 200-day moving average is $32.17. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $34.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 45.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on EPRT shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.50 to $33.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.91.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

