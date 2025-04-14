Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,392 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $24,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth $1,167,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,140,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $447,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,991,000 after buying an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Trading Up 1.3 %

Toyota Motor stock opened at $169.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $228.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.64. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $155.00 and a 12 month high of $246.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $9.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $5.62. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 14.00%. Analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. CLSA cut shares of Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.