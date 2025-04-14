D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,322 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,107 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHI. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $214.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.14.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $119.74 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.44 and a 12-month high of $199.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.14.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.31%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

