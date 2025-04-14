Cerity Partners LLC Sells 4,288 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,288 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,434,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,466,000 after buying an additional 116,159 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,252,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,308,000 after purchasing an additional 107,922 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,718,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,389,000 after buying an additional 974,609 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,673,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,378,000 after buying an additional 393,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,167,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,323,000 after buying an additional 53,845 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $63.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $71.22.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.2014 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.