Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WHR. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 636,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,917,000 after buying an additional 223,232 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 1,188.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $81.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.68. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $75.04 and a one year high of $135.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.31. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 21.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently -119.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WHR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Whirlpool from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

