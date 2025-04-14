Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,569 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $4,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,719,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 170,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,913,000 after purchasing an additional 55,870 shares during the last quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIG Capital LLC bought a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Price Performance

NYSE:HUBS opened at $527.88 on Monday. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $434.84 and a one year high of $881.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $652.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $660.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,866.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. TD Cowen cut shares of HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $880.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $640.00 to $808.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $920.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $810.00, for a total transaction of $6,885,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 524,751 shares in the company, valued at $425,048,310. This trade represents a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.92, for a total transaction of $1,367,077.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,536,312.16. This represents a 3.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,382 shares of company stock valued at $13,415,657 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

