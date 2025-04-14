Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its position in shares of Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI – Free Report) by 96.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,226,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,036,639 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 9.29% of Centuri worth $158,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTRI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centuri by 3.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Centuri by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in Centuri in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Centuri by 37.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 62,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Centuri during the third quarter worth $448,000.

Shares of NYSE CTRI opened at $17.60 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07. Centuri Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

CTRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Centuri from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Centuri from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

