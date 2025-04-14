CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,114 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CareDx were worth $6,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDNA. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in CareDx by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in CareDx by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in CareDx in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in CareDx during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000.

Get CareDx alerts:

CareDx Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $18.81 on Monday. CareDx, Inc has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $34.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 2.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $1.46. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 53.70% and a negative net margin of 45.90%. The business had revenue of $86.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CareDx from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on CareDx from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on CareDx

CareDx Company Profile

(Free Report)

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.