Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.06% of Bread Financial worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 2,083.3% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bread Financial by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Bread Financial by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Bread Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BFH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bread Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bread Financial from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bread Financial from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.08.

Bread Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:BFH opened at $44.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $66.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.58.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Bread Financial had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 12.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.14%.

Bread Financial declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bread Financial Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Featured Articles

