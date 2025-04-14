Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 117,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,222 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $11.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.82. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $333.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.11 million. Analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APLE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

