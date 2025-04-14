AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 881.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 597,485 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 536,591 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $147,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in AppFolio by 10,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 208 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 1,485.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppFolio

In other news, Director Alexander Wolf acquired 9,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $214.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,078,931.18. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,977.06. This represents a -150.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.30, for a total value of $213,941.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,795,565.30. This represents a 3.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AppFolio Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $224.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $218.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.62. AppFolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.01 and a twelve month high of $274.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 0.86.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.34). AppFolio had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 25.69%. Analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APPF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp downgraded AppFolio from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $253.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.29.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

