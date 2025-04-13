DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Holdings Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,993,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.65% of DXC Technology worth $59,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diametric Capital LP grew its stake in DXC Technology by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 196.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 187,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 124,403 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 163,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 71,485 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DXC Technology by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 440,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 132,961 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $14.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average of $19.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $24.83.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.23. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 20.70% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

