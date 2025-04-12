Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 274,342 Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) by 89.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,342 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Astera Labs were worth $4,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALAB. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Astera Labs by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Astera Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 3,155.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.
Astera Labs Trading Up 2.2 %
NASDAQ:ALAB opened at $60.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion and a PE ratio of -34.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.89. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $147.39.
In other Astera Labs news, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.46, for a total transaction of $4,373,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 191,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,723,139.14. This represents a 20.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 34,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total transaction of $3,174,021.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,487,360.94. The trade was a 12.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 633,990 shares of company stock valued at $54,235,012 in the last quarter.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALAB shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James began coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Friday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $87.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.77.
Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.
