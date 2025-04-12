SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SentinelOne by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,881,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,366,000 after acquiring an additional 399,056 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,072,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,325,000 after purchasing an additional 516,244 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,485,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,326,000 after purchasing an additional 355,944 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,528,000. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its stake in SentinelOne by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,940,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on SentinelOne from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.21.

In other news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 10,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $201,100.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 473,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,618.71. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $339,638.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 531,459 shares in the company, valued at $12,377,680.11. The trade was a 2.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 394,991 shares of company stock worth $8,157,395. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S stock opened at $17.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 0.82. SentinelOne, Inc. has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $29.29.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

