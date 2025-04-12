Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Buys New Holdings in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NUVB shares. Jones Trading initiated coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Nuvation Bio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David Hung bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,781,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,225,307.48. This represents a 0.51 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nuvation Bio Price Performance

NUVB stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.39. The stock has a market cap of $679.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.47. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $3.97.

About Nuvation Bio

(Free Report)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.