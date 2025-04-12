Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Acquires New Position in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emeth Value Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,250,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vivid Seats by 18.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,975,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 314,482 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vivid Seats by 35.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 735,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 194,561 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 617.1% in the 4th quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 115,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 99,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 353.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 125,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 97,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Vivid Seats Stock Performance

SEAT stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Vivid Seats Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Vivid Seats from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Vivid Seats from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Vivid Seats from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Vivid Seats from $4.60 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.49.

Vivid Seats Profile

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

