O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 9,084 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,084 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Photronics were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLAB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 4th quarter worth about $7,787,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Photronics by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 799,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,893,000 after buying an additional 249,222 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Photronics by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 367,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after acquiring an additional 199,490 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,018,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,565,000 after acquiring an additional 159,245 shares during the period. Finally, Four Tree Island Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,472,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Photronics

In related news, CEO Kang Jyh Lee sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $213,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 572,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,240. This represents a 1.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 10,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $216,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,123.24. This trade represents a 25.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,750 shares of company stock valued at $866,760 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Stock Up 1.7 %

PLAB opened at $18.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.84 and a 200-day moving average of $23.07. Photronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.46 and a 52 week high of $31.60.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Photronics had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $212.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

