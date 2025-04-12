Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Stock Position Lifted by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northeast Bank were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NBN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 36.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 278.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Northeast Bank by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,840,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter.

Northeast Bank Stock Performance

NBN opened at $82.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $679.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.89 and a 200-day moving average of $93.76. Northeast Bank has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $110.35.

Northeast Bank Announces Dividend

Northeast Bank ( NASDAQ:NBN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Northeast Bank from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

