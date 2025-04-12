Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,730 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Gannett were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Gannett during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gannett during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gannett during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gannett in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Gannett by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Gannett in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Gannett Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GCI opened at $2.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.65. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $392.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.21.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10. Gannett had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $621.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.09 million.

About Gannett

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

