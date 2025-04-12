Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,718 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.26% of Eastman Kodak worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Eastman Kodak by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,997,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,263,000 after purchasing an additional 87,402 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,233,000 after buying an additional 20,731 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,528,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after buying an additional 57,487 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 739,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 417,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 75,298 shares during the last quarter. 33.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Kodak alerts:

Eastman Kodak Price Performance

KODK stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. Eastman Kodak has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $8.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $503.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 3.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.26.

Eastman Kodak Profile

Eastman Kodak ( NYSE:KODK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter.

(Free Report)

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KODK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Kodak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Kodak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.