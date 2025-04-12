Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 61,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 89,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 37,804 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 27,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 87.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 26,960 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 156.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 37,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Securities lowered Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.92.

Pan American Silver Stock Up 4.1 %

Pan American Silver stock opened at $25.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.08. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $27.47.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $815.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.20 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 6.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

