Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes $1.20 Million Position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 182,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.08% of Infinera as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,242 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Infinera in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 292,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 4.9% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 128,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 50,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 8,363 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Infinera in a report on Saturday, April 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Infinera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.09.

INFN opened at $6.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.63. Infinera Co. has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $6.92.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Infinera had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 45.12%. The firm had revenue of $414.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.08 million. Analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

