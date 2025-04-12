Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 59,538 Shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Free Report) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,538 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.12% of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 70.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH bought a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at $541,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 46,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. 45.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima alerts:

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

IRS stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.14. The stock has a market cap of $970.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.23. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:IRS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 79.08% and a positive return on equity of 10.23%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

(Free Report)

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.