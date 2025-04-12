Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $989,000 in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 158,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 103,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 19,972 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 50.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,908,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,849 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 1,238.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter worth $2,431,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 240.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 270,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 190,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PagSeguro Digital Stock Up 4.5 %

NYSE PAGS opened at $8.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average is $7.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.85. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $14.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $875.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.66 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PAGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PAGS

About PagSeguro Digital

(Free Report)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.