Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report) by 64.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 97,223 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.27% of Insteel Industries worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IIIN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insteel Industries during the third quarter valued at $227,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Insteel Industries in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Insteel Industries by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 761,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,675,000 after purchasing an additional 35,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 228.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 45,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IIIN opened at $26.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.23. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.49 and a 52 week high of $35.52. The stock has a market cap of $518.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.94.

Insteel Industries Announces Dividend

Insteel Industries ( NASDAQ:IIIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.45 million. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Insteel Industries, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.12%.

Insteel Industries Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

