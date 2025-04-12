Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Stock Holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) by 740.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 230,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,302 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SFIX. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $6.99. The company has a market cap of $385.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average is $4.01.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 32.71%. The firm had revenue of $312.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

