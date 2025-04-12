Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 22,333 Shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 294,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,333 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Cato were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Cato by 130.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cato by 40.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 24,522 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cato by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 83,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cato during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cato in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,257,000. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cato alerts:

Cato Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CATO opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.65. The Cato Co. has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $6.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.04.

Cato Profile

Cato ( NYSE:CATO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter. Cato had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $155.29 million for the quarter.

(Free Report)

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.