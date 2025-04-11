Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $242,000 in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,316,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $120,046,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 492.8% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 227,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,130,000 after purchasing an additional 188,827 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,085,000. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 748.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 141,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,934,000 after purchasing an additional 124,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IBKR shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $242.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $231.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.88.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $164.31 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.69 and a 52-week high of $236.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.42. The stock has a market cap of $69.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.16%.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Jill Bright bought 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.51 per share, for a total transaction of $29,633.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,506.76. This trade represents a 5.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Further Reading

