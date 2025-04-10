What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for Bruker Q4 Earnings?

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Bruker in a report issued on Monday, April 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Bruker’s current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Bruker had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 21.01%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BRKR. Bank of America upped their target price on Bruker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bruker in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bruker from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Bruker from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Bruker Stock Up 13.3 %

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $41.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.20, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bruker has a 1-year low of $34.10 and a 1-year high of $90.56.

Institutional Trading of Bruker

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 2,324.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Bruker by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Bruker by 274.9% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Bruker by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Bruker by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Bruker’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

