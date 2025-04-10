The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Given New $58.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 46.61% from the stock’s previous close.

CG has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer lowered The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.06.

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 11.7 %

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $39.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.72. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.31.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 24.02%. Analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 149.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 253.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

