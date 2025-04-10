Sei Investments Co. Sells 8,286 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,286 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Everi were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Everi by 86.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 75,655 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Everi by 6.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Everi by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,860,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,450,000 after purchasing an additional 27,670 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Everi by 12.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,059 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Everi by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Everi has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $13.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 90.14 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.50. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $13.83.

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 7,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $100,668.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,615.20. The trade was a 8.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

