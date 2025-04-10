Sei Investments Co. Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Rede Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 24,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,268,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 11.4 %

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $79.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.48 and a 52 week high of $92.76.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.