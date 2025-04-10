Sei Investments Co. Has $571,000 Stock Holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NJR. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 34,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 25,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on New Jersey Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on New Jersey Resources from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. New Street Research set a $51.00 price target on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

New Jersey Resources Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:NJR opened at $47.50 on Thursday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $40.62 and a 52 week high of $51.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.58.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.15. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 18.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 54.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Jersey Resources

In related news, CFO Roberto Bel sold 1,173 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $58,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,450. This trade represents a 4.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Further Reading

