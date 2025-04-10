Sei Investments Co. Has $430,000 Holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.57.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $6.77 on Thursday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.76.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $131.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.64 million. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

