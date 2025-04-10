Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Position in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in MasterBrand were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MBC. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MasterBrand by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 52.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of MasterBrand by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in MasterBrand in the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

MasterBrand Stock Performance

MBC opened at $12.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $20.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.70.

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.17). MasterBrand had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $667.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.85 million.

MasterBrand declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, March 17th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Crisci bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.08 per share, with a total value of $281,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,435 shares in the company, valued at $935,404.80. This trade represents a 43.07 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 6,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $99,034.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,618.08. This trade represents a 26.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Loop Capital dropped their price target on MasterBrand from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

About MasterBrand

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

