Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) Earns Market Outperform Rating from Analysts at JMP Securities

Stock analysts at JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “market outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 211.80% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Rapport Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Rapport Therapeutics Stock Up 3.0 %

Insider Activity at Rapport Therapeutics

NASDAQ:RAPP opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.27. Rapport Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $29.74. The firm has a market cap of $327.73 million and a P/E ratio of -0.65.

In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi purchased 9,900 shares of Rapport Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,990. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy B. Young bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.21 per share, for a total transaction of $61,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,260. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAPP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rapport Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,498,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rapport Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,133,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Rapport Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,189,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapport Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

Rapport Therapeutics Company Profile

Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

