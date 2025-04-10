Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Free Report) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,971 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Luxfer were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Luxfer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Luxfer during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Luxfer during the third quarter worth about $146,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Luxfer by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Luxfer Stock Up 9.3 %

Shares of LXFR stock opened at $10.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average is $13.19. The stock has a market cap of $281.86 million, a PE ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Luxfer Dividend Announcement

Luxfer ( NYSE:LXFR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $103.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.50 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.26%. Equities analysts expect that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Luxfer Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.

