LPL Financial LLC Has $4.76 Million Holdings in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on InvenTrust Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, InvenTrust Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

InvenTrust Properties Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of IVT stock opened at $27.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.39, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.93. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $31.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.61.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.39. InvenTrust Properties had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 4.99%. Research analysts anticipate that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.2376 dividend. This is a positive change from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is currently 527.78%.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

