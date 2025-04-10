LPL Financial LLC Acquires 73,365 Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 432,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,365 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital were worth $4,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFLT. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the third quarter worth about $182,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 101,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,966 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 251,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 105,855 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 71,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

PFLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James began coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $866.81 million, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.30. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $12.02.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.48%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.86%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

