KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes Position in NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NB Bancorp by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 994,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,456,000 after buying an additional 140,960 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in shares of NB Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $952,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in NB Bancorp by 73.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 34,235 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NB Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 885,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,433,000 after purchasing an additional 16,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in NB Bancorp by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,870 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Joseph P. Campanelli acquired 2,000 shares of NB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $976,250. The trade was a 3.77 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hope Pascucci purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.53 per share, for a total transaction of $741,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,075 shares in the company, valued at $742,589.75. This represents a 53,333.33 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 43,400 shares of company stock worth $803,035. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NB Bancorp Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ NBBK opened at $16.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.73. The company has a market capitalization of $695.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.50. NB Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. NB Bancorp had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 6.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that NB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NB Bancorp Company Profile

NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

